Manchester United face fresh competition from Premier League side for 25-year-old Ligue 1 ace: Reports

Manchester United will face competition from West Ham United in the race to sign Jonathan David, according to The Guardian. The Red Devils have struggled to score goals this season and are currently 15th in the Premier League table after 25 games.

The English giants have found the back of the net just 28 times in 25 games in the league. With Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua ZIrkzee struggling to impress, Ruben Amorim is expected to rope in a new No. 9 this summer.

Manchester United have identified Jonathan David as an option for the job. The Canadian striker has registered 20 goals and nine assists from 35 games across competitions this season.

However, his contract with Lille is set to expire at the end of this campaign and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Red Devils are eyeing the situation with interest, and his contract situation will also be an enticing factor in the race.

Manchester United are likely to seek cost-effective options to bolster their attack this summer, to help adhere to FFP norms. However, the Old Trafford outfit will face competition from West Ham United in the race.

New Hammers manager Graham Potter has given his seal of approval to the move, but there's likely to be a lot of competition for the 25-year-old's services. Newcastle United apparently have their eyes on David as well.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Sporting ace?

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Sporting speedster Geovany Quenda, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are still struggling to cope with Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

There's a belief that the current players are not well suited to the formation, and the Portuguese head coach is already eyeing reinforcements in multiple positions. Manchester United signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce over the winter and have now set their sights on Quenda. The Portuguese right winger has already found success under Amorim at Sporting, and the Red Devils are eyeing a reunion.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that Amorim has approved the move.

“[Geovany] Quenda is on the list for sure, he’s been on the list for weeks and months. This remains the case. Nothing to say in terms of deal done now but he’s a player approved directly by Amorim,” said Romano.

The 17-year-old has scored two goals and set up seven more from 39 games this season, and his contract runs until 2027.

