Manchester United face surprise competition from PL rivals to sign £30 million-rated midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are set to face competition from Premier League newcomers Leeds United for the transfer of Juventus star Douglas Luiz, as per reports. The former Aston Villa man may be set for an instant return to English football, having only moved to the Serie A giants last summer.

GiveMeSport have reported (via GOAL) that Juventus will require a £30 million fee to consider selling Luiz this summer after he failed to impress in the 2024-25 season. Manchester United have been interested in the Brazil international since January, and Leeds United are now set to enter into the race.

Ruben Amorim's side are considering a move to sign the 27-year-old Juventus man in their bid to add quality to their midfield. With Christian Eriksen set to leave the club once his contract ends this month, they will look to sign a replacement for him, and Luiz is an option.

Leeds United are keen to do better than the previous batch of promoted sides by retaining their status as a Premier League club at the end of the 2025-26 season. They won the Championship in style in the 2024-25 season and will look to make some major additions to their squad to keep them competitive.

Douglas Luiz made 175 appearances in the English top-flight during his time as an Aston Villa player, shining in midfield. His experience will be important to either side as they look to strengthen this summer, and he will be open to a return to England.

Manchester United initiate contact with Bundesliga outfit for talented striker: Reports

Manchester United have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for striker Hugo Ekitike this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils have become the latest side after Chelsea and Liverpool to indicate their interest in the France U-21 international ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Journalist Sebastien Denis has revealed that Manchester United are informed of the conditions of a deal for Ekitike, having spoken to his club. They have also spoken with his representatives and talks are progressing positively on that front, as well.

Ruben Amorim's side have spent £62.5 million on Matheus Cunha this summer and could spend around £80 million on Ekitike. They have followed the 22-year-old closely for years and could now accelerate talks to land him as their second summer addition. The Red Devils missed out on Liam Delap to Chelsea and will not want a second target to slip through their fingers, as well.

