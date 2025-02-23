Manchester United facing competition from PSG to sign Barcelona defender: Reports

Manchester United are facing competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde in the summer, according to Fichajes. The Ligue 1 giants were reportedly interested in signing Balde in the January window, with Nuno Mendes rumored to be in his way out in the summer.

Ad

However, the Portuguese defender penned a contract extension with Luis Enrique's side to stay in Paris until 2029. Thus, a winter move for the Barcelona defender fell through.

But according to the aforementioned report, Les Parisiens still have Alejandro Balde on their transfer radar. Luis Enrique prefers rotation in the squad to keep players fresh and with that strategy, room for another player can be created.

Despite PSG's interest, Manchester United are said to be the frontrunners in the race for the Spanish defender. The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their defense and are impressed with Alejandro Balde's progress at Barcelona. They signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce earlier this month, but are interested in recruiting another left-back who can potentially succeed Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, La Blaugrana's financial struggles could also contribute to Alejandro Balde's departure from Catalonia if the Red Devils make a tempting offer. Balde has made 112 appearances for Barcelona's senior team, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions.

Balde's attacking and defensive skills have also solidified his place as a trustworthy full-back in Hansi Flick's team. This season, he has started 21 matches for La Blaugrana in LaLiga.

Manchester United legend lauds two stars for performance against Everton

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand lauded Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho's performance in the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday, February 22. Beto (19') and Abdoulaye Doucoure (33') scored in the first half at Goodison Park to give David Moyes' side a 2-0 lead.

Ad

However, United captain Bruno Fernandes scored a 20-yard free-kick in the 72nd minute to make the score 2-1. In the 80th minute, Manuel Ugarte scored the equalizer for Manchester United. Later in the match, VAR overturned a late penalty for Everton.

After the match, Rio Ferdinand praised Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho. He told TNT Sports (via UtdDistrict):

"I thought today the substitutions to the manager were big. Garnacho comes to the pitch, changes things. Bruno dropping deep into the midfield areas. But there's so many things you can pick this performance apart. But they were positive towards the end, which that's where they've got to look."

Fernandes maintained a passing accuracy of 81 percent and completed the most (3) dribbles against Everton. Garnacho was brought in for Casemiro in the 62nd minute. The Argentine attacker had a passing accuracy of 100 percent and won three duels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback