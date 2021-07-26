Manchester United fear Real Madrid star is using their club as a bait - Reports 

Members of Manchester United's top hierarchy believe Raphael Varane could be using their club as a bait to land a better contract offer from Real Madrid. This new update has been reported by the Mirror.

Raphael Varane has been linked with a move to Manchester United ever since his contract talks stalled with Real Madrid. The Red Devils have now made him their priority after completing the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last week.

However, negotiations between Real Madrid and Manchester United have slowed down in the past few days. This has reportedly brought fear into United's top management. Some of them are said to believe Varane is manipulating a possible move to Manchester United to land a better deal at the Bernabéu.

The Frenchman is into the final year of his Real Madrid contract. Los Blancos want to keep hold of their star centre-back after former club captain Sergio Ramos decided to leave the club. Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 most underrated players in the Premier League

Raphael Varane joined Real Madrid for €10M. Varane made 360 appearances for Real Madrid and won 18 trophies with the club.



• 4x Champions League

• 4x FIFA Club World Cup

• 3x Spanish Super Cup

• 3x UEFA Super Cup

• 3x La Liga

• 1x Copa del Rey



Legend. Thank you, Varane. pic.twitter.com/2PWqsTF3VK — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) July 19, 2021

Raphael Varane is close to joining Manchester United from Real Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano

Despite reports of Varane wanting to stay at Real Madrid, renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said the Frenchman is close to joining Manchester United in the coming days.

According to Romano, Varane wants a new challenge after spending a decade at Real Madrid. He believes Manchester United are the ideal club for him. The Red Devils are also close to submitting a new deal within the coming days.

Real Madrid are demanding close to £60 million despite Varane having only one year remaining on his current contract. Manchester United are currently well off Los Blancos' asking price.

Official bid from Man Utd for Raphaël Varane to be submitted in the next few days - Utd board ‘confident’, deal getting closer. 🔴 #MUFC



Varane has an almost ready agreement on personal terms - he’s NOT extending with Real, he wants a new challenge. No other clubs in the race. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers Varane the ideal centre-back partner for club captain Harry Maguire. Signing the Frenchman would help United try and challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, could have a centre-back crisis if Varane leaves the club. Carlo Ancelotti will have little to no experience at the back with Ramos having already left the club.

The Spanish giants will have to make do with the likes of Nacho and Eder Militao for next season. Los Blancos have also signed David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer and he is expected to be one of their starting centre-backs.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Anantaajith Ra