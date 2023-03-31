Manchester United could fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo with 18-year-old academy star - Reports

Manchester United have longed for a player who can fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. While Marcus Rashford has been on a scoring spree this season, the search for a true No. 9 continues. However, according to Football Fancast, the answer to their prayers may be closer than they think, in the form of young striker Manni Norkett.

Norkett’s goal-scoring exploits in the academy have been nothing short of sensational. Last season, he scored nine goals in 22 U18 Premier League matches, and this term, he has already matched that number in just 12 games. His impressive form has caught the eye of United manager Erik ten Hag, who could save millions in the transfer market by unleashing the young prodigy.

While Norkett may not have much experience in the higher age group yet, his former youth coach Garry Attwood has already labeled him the “real deal”. If the 18-year-old can make a smooth transition to the U21 side and continue his scoring form, it is only a matter of time before he is given a chance to showcase his talents at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are in dire need of a center-forward who can score 20-plus goals a season to take the side to the next level. Norkett has already proven that he has the potential to be that player. If he can maintain his form, he could be the ideal heir to Cristiano Ronaldo’s throne.

It is no secret that the pressure of playing for a club as big as United can be overwhelming, but Norkett seems to have the temperament and hunger to succeed at the highest level. The teenager has the speed, strength and skill to cause defenders all sorts of problems, and his predatory instincts in front of goal make him a nightmare for opposition keepers.

The road to success is never easy, but Norkett has already shown that he has what it takes to make it to the top. Manchester United fans will be hoping that the young striker can continue his upward trajectory and become the next Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo got what he wanted by leaving Manchester United: Wayne Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave the Red Devils in November 2022 sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world. In a recent interview with CNN, Wayne Rooney, who played alongside Ronaldo at United, shed light on the circumstances surrounding the move and Ronaldo's legacy at the club.

“I think what he’s done for Manchester United is great. In my eyes he’ll always be a club legend and it’s a shame the way it ended of course this time round. But I don’t think that takes anything away from his legacy at the club.” Wayne Rooney on Cristiano Ronaldo:“I think what he’s done for Manchester United is great. In my eyes he’ll always be a club legend and it’s a shame the way it ended of course this time round. But I don’t think that takes anything away from his legacy at the club.” ❗️Wayne Rooney on Cristiano Ronaldo: “I think what he’s done for Manchester United is great. In my eyes he’ll always be a club legend and it’s a shame the way it ended of course this time round. But I don’t think that takes anything away from his legacy at the club.” https://t.co/rKrCI1LhgU

Rooney said (via GOAL):

“I suppose he got what he wanted. For Manchester United, it was important to move on as quick as possible from that and really refocus on the group of players who were there and wanted to be there."

