Manchester United find out asking price for highly rated striker Rasmus Hojlund: Reports

Atalanta have reportedly slapped a price tag of £52 million on Manchester United-linked striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund, 20, has emerged as one of the hottest talents in the world in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored 15 goals and laid out seven assists in just 2468 first-team minutes for Atalanta and Austrian side Sturm Graz so far.

A left-footed mobile forward blessed with pace and strength, Hojlund shot to fame due to his five goals in two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers for Denmark earlier this March. As a result, he has drawn attention from Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, Atalanta have clarified their stance on Hojlund amid interest from Manchester United. They are willing to enter negotiations for the star for a bid in the region of £52 million ahead of the next campaign.

Hojlund, who joined La Dea from Sturm Graz for around £15 million last summer, could prove to be brilliant signing for the Red Devils. He could replace Anthony Martial as the first-choice number nine should he opt to join them.

The Manchester United top brass are keen to sign the Dane as he is considered to be a comparatively cheaper option to Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. They are also impressed with the attacker's potential to be a world-class striker.

Overall, Hojlund has registered nine goals and four assists in 33 games across all competitions for Atalanta.

Bruno Fernandes urges Manchester United to snap up compatriot

Speaking to Sport TV, Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes claimed that Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos could be an ideal addition to his club's ranks ahead of the upcoming summer. He elaborated:

"The best always come in handy, be it Goncalo or any other player. I think he has all the qualities to play in the Premier League, and when I say the Premier League, I also mean Manchester United. I think he could become a great reference in the coming years for the club, but it's still not in my hands to be the sporting director."

Showering huge praise on Ramos' aggressive style of play and untapped potential, Fernandes continued:

"Goncalo has all the conditions to play in the Premier League, he is very intense, presses very well and is very good inside the area. He's physically strong and he's still young. If he continues to work on himself, I think he has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the world, but he needs to go to a more competitive league."

Ramos, 21, turned heads with his stellar performances for Benfica this season. He scored 27 goals and contributed 12 assists in 47 matches across all competitions, bettering his last campaign's output of just 12 goal involvements.

