Manchester United forward offered to Real Madrid in cut-price £13 million deal – Reports

Manchester United have allegedly offered Anthony Martial to Real Madrid in a cut-price permanent move of around £13 million this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to rely on £72 million new arrival Rasmus Hojlund as their first-choice striker in the ongoing 2022-23 season. As a result, they are keen to cash in on Martial, who has struggled to impress manager Erik ten Hag over the past campaign.

According to Defensa Central, Manchester United have offered the La Liga giants with an opportunity to sign the Frenchman in the final days of the summer transfer window. They are hoping that Los Blancos would jump at the chance to snap up a striker following Karim Benzema's high-profile exit. He joined Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

The Old Trafford side have reportedly mentioned that Martial is even available on a loan switch before the deadline day. They are keen to attach a £13 million optional buy clause in the potential temporary deal.

However, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is yet to decide if the 27-year-old is a good fit in his plans at Santiago Bernabeu. He is said to be wary about the star's inconsistent nature at finding goals over the course of a single season despite his well-documented abilities.

Anthony Martial, who is in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, could decide to switch to Real Madrid as he has blown hot and cold under Ten Hag so far. He started just 17 of his 29 appearances last season, registering nine goals and three assists in 1441 minutes along the way.

So far, Martial has scored 88 goals and provided 53 assists in 300 matches across competitions for Manchester United since arriving in 2015.

How will Manchester United striker Anthony Martial fit in at Real Madrid this campaign?

Should Anthony Martial join Real Madrid in the near future, he could prove to be a decent signing for them. He would emerge as a proven rotational option alongside loanee Joselu as the central attacking point.

However, the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League winner faced a torrid time during his prior stint in Spain. He managed to score just once in 12 games on loan at Sevilla during a six-month spell in the 2021-22 term.

Moreover, the Manchester United striker's injury record could be a major cause for concern. The Real Madrid target has missed 62 games due to 11 different injuries in the past four campaigns just at club level.