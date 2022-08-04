Manchester United forward set to miss Brighton game due to hamstring injury - Reports

Manchester United could be without forward Anthony Martial for their opening Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, August 7, according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell.

According to the aforementioned source, the French forward had picked up a hamstring injury prior to the start of the new season. The journalist tweeted the following about the situation:

"Anthony Martial set to miss Manchester United’s opening Premier League match after picking up a hamstring injury. Minor problem but means Erik ten Hag has a decision to make over centre-forward. Start Cristiano Ronaldo?"

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Minor problem but means Erik ten Hag has a decision to make over centre-forward. Start Cristiano Ronaldo?



@polballus

@TheAthleticUK

#MUFC



theathletic.com/3477001/2022/0… Anthony Martial set to miss Manchester United’s opening Premier League match after picking up hamstring injury.Minor problem but means Erik ten Hag has a decision to make over centre-forward. Start Cristiano Ronaldo? Anthony Martial set to miss Manchester United’s opening Premier League match after picking up hamstring injury.Minor problem but means Erik ten Hag has a decision to make over centre-forward. Start Cristiano Ronaldo?@polballus@TheAthleticUK#MUFCtheathletic.com/3477001/2022/0…

An injury to Anthony Martial could be a massive headache for Erik ten Hag ahead of his first official game in charge of the Red Devils. United are already light on forwards and an injury will surely cause selection problems for the Dutch tactician.

One solution at Ten Hag's disposal is to start Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has barely played in pre-season and is also unsettled at the club. Ronaldo has played just 45 minutes in pre-season, which was in the game against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

If Martial is not available for selection, fans can expect youngster Anthony Elanga to partner Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in attack.

Anthony Martial was excellent for Manchester United in pre-season

Anthony Martial was one of Manchester United's best performers in pre-season. The Frenchman scored thrice in the opening three games of United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. Martial hit the back of the net against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace.

Due to Manchester United's lack of attacking options, Anthony Martial is likely to stay at the club for the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old forward spent the second half of last season out on loan at La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Martial, however, had a torrid time in Spain. The forward netted just once in 12 appearances for Sevilla across all competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far