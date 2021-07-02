Manchester United full-back attracting interest from Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid are looking to sign Diogo Dalot this summer, and could scupper AC Milan’s plans of re-signing him.

Dalot spent the 2020-21 season on loan at AC Milan and has returned to Manchester United. The Rossoneri had the chance to sign Dalot permanently for a fee of around €15 million, but deemed the price tag too high.

The Portuguese’s impressive performances for Milan have attracted Real Madrid’s interest, who are looking to add another right-back this summer.

📰 TMW: Diogo Dalot wants to stay at AC Milan, but the club is also examining the player of Real Madrid Alvaro Odriozola it could arrive on loan. Real Madrid is interested in Diogo Dalot as an alternative right back. pic.twitter.com/pRWPkR3vqH — Milan Posts (@MilanPosts) June 25, 2021

Dalot himself wasn’t sure about his future, and had said before Euro 2020 that he was glad to play for Milan.

“I say that I had a fantastic year and met beautiful people. It was a real pleasure to play for Milan but now I think about the Euros and I really don’t know [on his future] what will happen.”

Real Madrid need a new right-back and Dalot could be the answer

The right-back area was a problematic one for Real Madrid last season as former manager Zinedine Zidane used several players in the role.

The trio of Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola and Lucas Vazquez featured at right-back at various stages of the season. Although Vazquez provided good tenacity and attacking impetus, it remains to be seen how he will fare under Ancelotti.

Dalot will be a more long-term addition to the squad as he is still only 22. After a slow start at Manchester United, Dalot put in some impressive displays for Milan during his loan spell.

Having made the Portuguese squad, Dalot needs more playing time to develop further. He is unlikely to find that at Manchester United as the Red Devils have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and have been linked with a move for Kieran Trippier as well.

Dalot made 33 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan last season, and played an important role as they finished inside the top four to seal a place in the Champions League.

