Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot’s stance on transfer revealed amid interest from Barcelona: Reports

Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot wants to stay at Manchester United and extend his contract at Old Trafford amidst interest from Spanish giants Barcelona. The 23-year-old right-back is reportedly a high-priority target for the Blaugrana.

The Portuguese defender is into the last year of the five-year contract with the English club. United's then-manager Jose Mourinho claimed that Dalot is one of the most talented young defenders around.

Dalot's current contract with Manchester United also has an extra year clause. The Portuguese international is hoping to stay at the club for the long haul by signing a new extension on his current deal despite interest from Barca.

Dalot is a key player for Ten Hag. Despite his consistency within the team, United are yet to open formal negotiations with the Portuguese right-back for a new contract. Manager Erik ten Hag could play an important role in Dalot's future at Old Trafford.

Barcelona are not the only club interested in signing the Portugal international ahead of the winter transfer window. Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are also understood to have an interest in the 23-year-old right-back.

Italian side AC Milan signed Dalot on a season-long loan two years back when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the manager at Old Trafford. They wanted to re-sign the Portuguese defender last year.

Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid along with Juventus and Roma are monitoring the player's form at the moment.

Manchester United have joined Chelsea to sign AC Milan's 23-year-old Portuguese goalscorer Rafael Leao, according to Sky Sports.

The Portuguese international has 18 months left on his current contract at the San Siro. He had earlier rejected a new five-year contract amidst interest from Premier League side Chelsea.

Leao has been in red hot form since the beginning of the new season, scoring four goals and assisting eight in 13 matches across competitions. He was involved in 26 goals for AC Milan (14 goals and 12 assists) in 42 matches and helped his team win Serie A last season.

