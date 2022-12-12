Manchester United have genuine interest in signing USA international who impressed at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing USA international Tyler Adams, who had an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

As per TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have been hugely impressed with the Leeds United midfielder and are plotting a raid on their rivals.

Tyler Adams was named the USA skipper ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and led his side by example. He played every minute of his side's campaign as they advanced from the group stage undefeated before losing to the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

The combative midfielder made his £17 million switch to Leeds United from RB Leipzig in the summer and has settled in seamlessly at Elland Road. He has been almost ever-present in Jesse Marsch’s starting XI and has missed just one Premier League game, that too with an injury.

Adams' exploits for both club and country have seen him attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including rivals Manchester United. Manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be a huge fan of Adams and could make a move for the USA skipper in January.

The Red Devils do not consider midfield addition a priority for January but things could change with Fred in the last year of his deal.

Tyler Adams @tyler_adams14 🤍 What a ride. So honored to be a part of such an amazing team, these boys are something special. Came up short, but the work continues to show the world what we are made of. Thank you everyone for the support in the past weeks it’s meant everything to us. We’ll be back. What a ride. So honored to be a part of such an amazing team, these boys are something special. Came up short, but the work continues to show the world what we are made of. Thank you everyone for the support in the past weeks it’s meant everything to us. We’ll be back. ❤️🤍💙 https://t.co/XFESejl6On

Transfer expert Graeme Bailey, however, has claimed that Leeds United have no plans to entertain offers for Adams in January. He has also made it clear that the Manchester United target himself is very happy at Elland Road.

Bailey told TEAMtalk:

"I know Leeds fans have been worried about the future of Tyler Adams and that he could be sold in January but that's most certainly not in the plans of the club's hierarchy. Adams has become a key part of Jesse Marsch's squad since arriving in the summer."

"And despite his outstanding showing at the World Cup finals, he won't be going. The player is also very happy at Elland Road and from what I am told he is determined to prove himself in the Premier League with Leeds."

Apart from Manchester United, Adams has also attracted interest from Inter Milan and Fiorentina as per the TEAMtalk report.

Erik ten Hag confirms stance on Manchester United stars whose contracts run out in 2023

Manchester United boss Ten Hag has confirmed that the club will be looking to renew the contracts of players whose current deals end next summer. He said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“We are talking to them to extend contracts but we have control because we have an option on all the players and we will exercise those options.”

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United are triggering the one-year extension to Marcus Rashford’s contract thus protecting the club from losing him on a free at the end of this season. Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United are triggering the one-year extension to Marcus Rashford’s contract thus protecting the club from losing him on a free at the end of this season. https://t.co/6olhjEQjSa

A total of nine players will be out of contract next summer, including several big names. The list includes David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's loan spell from Newcastle United also ends in the summer of 2023.

