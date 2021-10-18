Manchester United could give Solskjaer £70 million to spend on transfers in January - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning to give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer up to £70 million for new acquisitions in the winter transfer window. If true, this could mean that the Norwegian tactician has the backing of the club's owners.

The Red Devils are currently undergoing a terrible run of form. They have won just one of their last five matches, losing three. In this run, they've scored just five goals and have conceded eight.

Manchester United have been knocked out of the EFL Cup and find themselves sixth in the Premier League. They are also placed third in their UEFA Champions League group.

Solskjaer's side suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The loss has added to the pressure on the Manchester United boss, who has been criticized for underachieving with a stacked squad this season.

While many fans have begun calling for an end to Solskjaer's stint as manager, Manchester United's owners are said to be in support of the Norwegian. A report from the Daily Star (via The Sport Review) has indicated that the situation remains the same.

As per the report, Manchester United are prepared to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer up to £70 million to spend on new signings in the January transfer window. They are prepared to do this if they believe the team can challenge for the Premier League title.

The report also states that another reason for the Red Devils' willingness to spend big in January is their desperation to win the Premier League title. The club last won the title in 2013 in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in charge.

Manchester United made some heavy financial outlays to bring in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. However, they are reportedly open to spending more in January if it will strengthen the team and make them Premier League contenders.

Manchester United face tough run of fixtures in October and November

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have the backing of the Manchester United owners for the time being. However, his future at the club could hinge on the next couple of months.

Manchester United have plenty of tough fixtures for the remainder of October and November. Following their loss to Leicester City on Saturday, the Red Devils will face Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. They will then host Liverpool over the weekend. The following week, Solskjaer's men will travel to Tottenham to close out the month.

Also Read

Manchester United will then face Atalanta on November 2 before taking on Manchester City four days later. They will get some respite in between in the form of a clash against Watford before taking on Villarreal and Chelsea to close out November.

Sky Sports @SkySports Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is about to face the most daunting set of fixtures during his tenure as #MUFC boss - can he ride the storm? ⚡ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is about to face the most daunting set of fixtures during his tenure as #MUFC boss - can he ride the storm? ⚡

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh