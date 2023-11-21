Manchester United given boost as 2 key stars likely to return from injury in PL fixture against Everton - Reports

Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund are reportedly set to be available to face Everton on Sunday (November 26).

Manchester Evening News reports that the key duo are set to be fit for the clash against the Toffees at Goodison Park. It comes as a massive relief for Erik ten Hag whose side have stuttered this season.

Shaw's absence has been a glaring one as the Red Devils have looked vulnerable on the left flank. The English defender has been out of action since mid-August when he sustained a muscular injury.

Ten Hag has also been without Tyrell Malacia and signed Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon as an emergency loan replacement. The Spaniard hasn't always been fit, meaning Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof have filled in at left-back.

However, Shaw looks set to make his return against Everton and this could be great news for Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United superstar has just one goal this season, a stark contrast to his top-scoring season playing in front of his England teammate in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Hojlund picked up a hamstring injury in the Red Devils' 1-0 win against Luton Town last time out. The Danish striker has yet to score a Premier League goal but has managed five in four UEFA Champions League games.

Their availability will be vital for United as they look to push for top-four contention. Ten Hag's men sit sixth, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They face an Everton side who have dropped down to 19th after being hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules.

Henrik Larsson likes what he's seen from Manchester United summer signing Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is the joint-top scorer in the UCL.

Former Manchester United striker Henrik Larsson has given a glowing verdict of Hojlund. The Swede likes his speed and was impressed by his performance in the Red Devils' 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. He told the club's official website:

"I watched him when United played against Copenhagen at Old Trafford. I liked what I saw. He is a striker with some speed. He was willing to go beyond the opponents’ back four or back three, however you want to see it."

Hojlund netted a brace in the defeat to Copenhagen and was a real nuisance for the Danish outfit throughout. Larsson feels his physicality can lead him to become a good striker for Ten Hag's side:

"It’s early to say, but he looks interesting because physically, there is a presence about him. It's going to take some time before he settles in. He's new to the club and getting used to the other players. But hopefully, for United, he can be a good striker.”

The 20-year-old joined Manchester United from Atalanta in the summer for £74 million. He's the club's most expensive U21 signing in history.