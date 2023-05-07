Manchester United given boost as long-term injury absentee returns to travelling squad for West Ham fixture

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly traveled with the squad for their Premier League clash against West Ham United on Sunday, May 7.

Garnacho, 18, suffered an ankle injury in the Red Devils' goalless draw against Southampton at Old Trafford on March 12. He has been out of action since. However, as per Manchester Evening News, the Argentine winger has traveled with the squad for their clash against West Ham.

This is likely to come as a big boost for Manchester United. They have won just one of their previous five games across competitions in normal time - a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. They beat Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties in the FA Cup semi-finals after the game ended 0-0 during that stretch.

Erik ten Hag's side lost 1-0 against Brighton in their previous game courtesy of a late stoppage-time penalty by Alexis Mac Allister. They will now look to bounce back against 15th-placed West Ham.

Garnacho could prove to be a big asset for the remainder of the season for Manchester United. He has scored four goals and provided five assists in 29 senior appearances across competitions this campaign.

As per Manchester Evening News, the traveling United squad for their clash against West Ham includes:

David de Gea, Jack Butland, Nathan Bishop, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst, Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's clash against West Ham United

Ahead of their game against West Ham, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained how important it is to give it their all in every game. He stated that he and the players enjoy these challenges and that this is their responsibility.

Ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

“You need so much energy, you need a good game-plan and, every game, you have to go again. You can’t do it at 99 per cent. You have to do it at 100 per cent. You have to do it over the full 95 minutes and that’s why we like it. Top players like it, to have huge challenges, but that costs energy.”

He added:

“That’s our job, that’s our responsibility. We have to take it and we lay this [defeat at Brighton] aside. On Sunday, we go again and I’m sure we will be there.”

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table, one point above Liverpool with two games in hand. With just five league games left, they are expected to comfortably finish in the top four but need to bounce back from their defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

