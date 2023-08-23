Manchester United given strict Sofyan Amrabat deadline by Fiorentina as transfer window approaches end: Reports 

Fiorentina have reportedly set a deadline of Friday, August 25, for Manchester United to submit a bid for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Serie A side are ready to keep hold of the midfielder if things are not sorted by the end of this week.

As per a report in Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina are not happy with Manchester United's delay in getting a deal done for Amrabat. They do not want to drag the saga till the deadline day to give themselves enough time to sign a replacement.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Red Devils are trying to sell players before signing the midfielder. He added that Fred's sale has made some space in the squad, but the club also want to offload Donny van de Beek before entering talks with Fiorentina. He told GiveMeSport:

"The feeling has always been that they had to sell Fred as they did to Fenerbahce, and also to find a solution for Donny van de Beek before entering into the concrete negotiations for Amrabat. So let's wait for van de Beek and let's see what United will do."

Reports in Sky Italia earlier this summer suggested the Serie A side wanted around £20 million for Amrabat.

Gary Neville wants Manchester United to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to sign Sofyan Amrabat to pair him with Casemiro in the midfield. He believes that the Moroccan will help the former Real Madrid man to control the midfield.

After the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Wolverhampton on Monday, August 14, Neville said on Sky Sports:

"He wants everybody on that pitch to be able to play the ball his way. What I will say is Amrabat could come in and play alongside Casemiro, perhaps give him some help. Look, he got absolutely torn to shreds tonight Casemiro, Manchester United's midfield were non-existent, they got ripped apart by Wolves."

He added:

"Last season when they got emptied in midfield, they moved Fernandes forward and ended up putting Fred or McTominay in alongside Casemiro to be more solid. He wants to get away from that and that's why he has signed Mason Mount. But I think in certain games he will be forced to bring another midfielder in to play alongside Casemiro to handle the ball."

Manchester United have signed Mason Mount this summer to bolster their midfield, but the former Chelsea star is now injured and is set to be out until the next international break.