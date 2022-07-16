Manchester United go quiet on swap deal to sign defender: Reports

Manchester United have seemingly gone quiet in their efforts to land Norwich City defender Max Aarons on a swap deal.

As per The Express, the Red Devils have cooled down their efforts to sign Max Aarons despite the Canaries' willingness to strike a deal.

It was reported by the Football League World in May that Manchester United were preparing a swap deal with Norwich City.

The Football League World's report claimed that the Red Devils were prepared to offer Ethan Laird to the Canaries in a part-exchange deal to land Aarons.

Express Sport has claimed that Norwich City have been bracing themselves for the offer but Manchester United have abruptly gone quiet regarding the deal. It has been suggested that they would be happy to have Laird on the books in exchange for their flying right-back.

Nick @TheN1ckCarton

150 games already, kept his head straight when of anyone; Barca came calling.

Incredible application, attitude and a huge (small) role model for any player coming through the ranks. Grateful for this guy #NCFC twitter.com/NorwichCityFC/… Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC weeks until our season begins!



#NCFC | @maxaarons2 weeks until our season begins! 2️⃣ weeks until our season begins!#NCFC | @maxaarons2 https://t.co/OL1icCzyPk Max Aarons appreciation tweet.150 games already, kept his head straight when of anyone; Barca came calling.Incredible application, attitude and a huge (small) role model for any player coming through the ranks. Grateful for this guy Max Aarons appreciation tweet.150 games already, kept his head straight when of anyone; Barca came calling. Incredible application, attitude and a huge (small) role model for any player coming through the ranks. Grateful for this guy 💫 #NCFC twitter.com/NorwichCityFC/…

Laird has spent the last couple of years on loan in the Championship with Swansea City and Bournemouth respectively.

The 20-year-old is currently back at his parent club and has been involved in their pre-season plans as well. Along with Tahith Chong, Laird was given a chance to impress by Erik ten Hag in the Red Devils' 4-1 friendly win against Melbourne Victory.

Max Aarons, on the other hand, had a pretty solid season in the Premier League last time out for an otherwise poor Norwich City side.

Despite the Canaries struggling at the rock bottom of the table for almost the entirety of the campaign and eventually getting relegated, Aarons impressed at both ends of the pitch.

Manchester United need to bolster at the right-back position

Manchester United could benefit from reinforcements in almost every position across the pitch but at the the right-back spot, it looks like more of a necessity.

The Red Devils currently have two options at right-back in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and both have underwhelmed at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils paid Crystal Palace £50 million for the services of Wan-Bissaka but the full-back has struggled for form.

Stats24 @_Stats24

Here are 4 possible targets for United:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Max Aarons

Denzel Dumfries

Nordi Mukiele

Benjamin Pavard



Who would you sign? 🤔

#MUFC Manchester United want to sign a right-back this summer as Erik ten Hag continues to evolve his plans.Here are 4 possible targets for United:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Max AaronsDenzel DumfriesNordi MukieleBenjamin PavardWho would you sign? 🤔 Manchester United want to sign a right-back this summer as Erik ten Hag continues to evolve his plans.Here are 4 possible targets for United:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Max Aarons🇳🇱 Denzel Dumfries🇫🇷 Nordi Mukiele🇫🇷 Benjamin PavardWho would you sign? 🤔#MUFC https://t.co/7sZc5PvUtd

Meanwhile, Dalot has also been far from impressive since his move from Porto in 2018.

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons could prove to be a solid upgrade on either of the two, having made a name for himself at Carrow Road over the last few years.

Erik ten Hag has brought in reinforcements at left-back in the form of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. However, not signing a new right-back could prove to be a costly mistake.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far