Manchester United handed blow as club decide to block transfer of €75 million-rated target - Reports 

FC Porto have blocked any move for goalkeeper Diogo Costa in January amidst interest from Manchester United, as per Portuguese outlet Correiro de Manha.

Costa has been impressive this season for Porto, having kept nine clean sheets in 19 games across competitions. He also pulled off some stunning penalty saves in the UEFA Champions League, helping his side top their group.

Costa's performances garnered interest from multiple clubs, including Manchester United. However, FC Porto are not planning to sell the goalkeeper in the January transfer window, according to the aforementioned report.

The report added that if any club wants to sign him, they will have to pay his €75 million release clause.

The Red Devils are looking to find a replacement for David de Gea, whose contract expires next summer. However, the club have the option to extend it by one year and are likely to use it.

Manchester United signed Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United in the summer but he has made just one appearance this season in the EFL Cup. He could be in action on Wednesday (December 21) when they take on Burnley in the Round of 16 in the EFL Cup.

Costa, meanwhile, could be a long-term replacement for De Gea. The 23-year-old is now the No. 1 keeper at Porto and for the Portuguese national team. He played all five games for A Selecao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

Manchester United gear up for the restart of the season

The Red Devils had a disastrous start to the season under Erik ten Hag as they lost to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. However, they bounced back well and have already beaten Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur at home and drawn against Chelsea away.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal. They are just three points below fourth-placed Spurs with a game in hand.

Ten Hag's side will now resume their campaign following the FIFA World Cup break with a Round of 16 clash against Burnley in the EFL Cup. They will then face Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, and Everton in their next four games in the Premier League.

Manchester United also have a two-legged UEFA Europa League playoff tie lined up against Barcelona in February.

