Manchester United handed boost as AC Milan pull out of move for midfielder - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received a massive boost in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt's attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada. The Red Devils are now favorites to sign the Japanese star after AC Milan pulled out of the race for the player's signature to focus on other signings, according to FootballTransfers.

This has enabled Manchester United to have a much bigger chance to seal the deal, having played second-fiddle to the Serie A giants in the race prior to this development.

SPORTbible @sportbible Manchester United make enquiry to Eintracht Frankfurt about signing Japan international Daichi Kamada ✍️ pic.twitter.com/4WRbegxRk2

It is worth noting that Daichi Kamada's contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expired at the end of last season, making him a free agent this summer. The midfielder reportedly had an agreement in place with AC Milan over a free transfer to San Siro before things broke down.

As per the report, the Rossonerri pulled out of the deal because they are now reserving a non-EU spot in their squad for Nigerian-born Villareal attacker Samuel Chukwueze, who they currently consider a priority target.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano provided clarity on the subject amid the speculation. The Italian explained what is going on between the concerned parties amid the developments in a post on his official Twitter account.

"AC Milan are working to seal a Chukwueze deal very soon," the transfer guru tweeted. "It means that the Daichi Kamada deal would collapse."

"Kamada had a verbal agreement with Milan but the deal looks set to collapse due to full extra non-EU spots. AC Milan have chosen Chukwueze. Kamada, available as free agent soon," he added.

Daichi Kamada attracted attention following his brilliant run with Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2020. He fired the Bundesliga side to Europa League glory, recording six goals to his name in 10 appearances.

The Japanese midfielder was regarded as one of the best talents in the German top flight last term and it wouldn't be a surprise if Manchester United snap him up this summer. Kamada scored 16 goals in 47 appearances across competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester United and AC Milan in pre-season action

The Red Devils will face Arsenal in a friendly match today.

The two clubs are both busy with their preparations ahead of the upcoming campaign. Manchester United are scheduled to take on local rivals Arsenal in a friendly encounter at the Metlife Stadium later today (July 22).

Meanwhile, AC Milan are scheduled to go head-to-head with Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Monday (July 24).