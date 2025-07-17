Manchester United have been handed a boost as a release clause in Emiliano Martinez's contract has come to light. The Argentine goalkeeper is one of the targets for the Red Devils, as they look to upgrade on Andre Onana.
According to a report in Clarin, Martinez's Aston Villa contract has a £22 million release clause that can be activated this summer. The 32-year-old is keen on making a switch and can become a bargain signing for Ruben Amorim's side.
Martinez spoke to the media in June and was quizzed about his future at Villa. He remained silent on his club future but hinted that he was open to joining a new side in the summer. He said (via GOAL):
"My future? I don't know, I come here to play for the national team, and that's the only thing that matters to me right now. Do I want to move to a new club? The transfer window just opened, so there's still a long way to go."
Apart from Manchester United, Barcelona were also linked with the Argentine star. However, the Catalan side have signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol and extended Wojciech Szczęsny's contract. They also have Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the squad.
Turkish and Saudi Pro League sides are also interested in Emiliano Martinez, but the World Cup winner is keeping his options open. Meanwhile, former player Lee Sharpe spoke to AceOdds and urged the Red Devils to sign the Aston Villa star. He said:
"United have been linked with Emi Martinez and I don't think there's a club in the world that wouldn't take Martinez. I think his attitude and charisma is great and he spreads that to his back four. He's like Schmeichel. He makes saves he shouldn't pull off and he'll earn a team 10-12 points a season."
Emiliano Martinez has a contract at Villa Park until 2029. He penned a long-term deal in 2024.
Replacing Andre Onana not a priority, says ex-Manchester United goalkeeper
Former player Tim Howard spoke to CasinoBeats earlier this summer and opined that replacing Andre Onana was not a priority for Manchester United. He added that other issues at the club need to be addressed. Howard said:
"With Ruben Amorim — as he builds this team — there's a lot of places that need improvement, the goalkeeper position, that isn't one that is an immediate need for change. Onana has the prospect to continue to stake his claim as the main goalkeeper. I think he'll have a chance to do that in the coming year."
He added:
"There's lots of changes that will need to happen in Manchester United in terms of improvement positionally. But goalkeeper isn't (the main one). I would put it on the list, but I wouldn't put it at the top of the list."
Manchester United have signed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon this summer and are in talks to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.