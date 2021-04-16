Manchester United handed huge boost in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva as reports claim activating his release clause will cost just £26m.

Andre Silva has been in red-hot form in the Bundesliga since joining Frankfurt on loan last season. His sensational performances in front of goal earned him a permanent deal with the Bundesliga outfit and he has not lost his touch since then.

The Portuguese international has made a name for himself in Europe after racking up an impressive 24 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season. Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs closely monitoring the 25-year-old with a view of snapping him up in the summer.

Only Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored more goals than Andre Silva this season.... pic.twitter.com/7NO5lPSsdt — AJ (@KZN22_) April 10, 2021

Manchester United have been linked with several big-name strikers in recent months as their center-forwards have struggled in recent weeks.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and England skipper Harry Kane have also been linked with moves to Manchester United. However, the Red Devils will have to splash well over £100m for either of the forwards.

Reports now claim Andre Silva, who is also on the club’s radar, could leave Frankfurt for just £26m this summer. This would be an excellent piece of business for Manchester United, both on the pitch and financially, as they are likely to get good value for their money by signing the striker.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attack this summer

Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League

Advertisement

Manchester United are expected to dive into the transfer market for a striker this summer as the futures of their current forwards remain uncertain.

With just seven goals to his name all season, Anthony Martial has simply floundered in attack in the current campaign. Cavani, who has proven more reliable, is yet to decide whether he will extend his stay at Old Trafford next season.

The 34-year-old has been linked with a return to South America after his father revealed he would sign for Boca Juniors in the summer window.

Andre Silva has been directly involved in 27 Bundesliga goals this season, only Robert Lewandowski has had a hand in more (41).



Another goal and assist today. 💥 pic.twitter.com/f1jAi65Cdp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 10, 2021

Portuguese attacker Bruno Fernandes has singlehandedly shouldered the goalscoring responsibilities at the club, hitting the back of the net 24 times across all competitions. It is no surprise that Manchester United are looking to bolster their attack by bringing in a lethal striker to ease the burden on Fernandes.