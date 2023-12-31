Manchester United handed transfer boost as Tottenham's deal for French international close to collapsing: Reports

Manchester United have been reportedly handed a boost in their pursuit of OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Tobido as Tottenham Hotspur's move for the player is set to collapse.

The Red Devils have been defensively fragile this season, conceding 27 goals in 20 Premier League games. Manager Erik ten Hag is said to be wanting to bolster his defense in January and Tobido is one of the club's reported primary targets.

The player, however, was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham. Fabrizio Romano, though, reports that the potential deal could collapse soon and Spurs have turned their attention to Genoa defender Radu Dragusin. Romano tweeted:

"Tottenham are prepared to send first verbal bid for Radu Dragusin after talks opened with Genoa, as revealed last night. Dragusin already said yes. Todibo deal could collapse soon — as timing with OGC Nice will be slow and Tottenham want new CB to join next week."

Tobido has been a key player for a high-flying Nice side this season, who are currently second in Ligue 1. He has made 14 appearances in the French top flight this season, helping the team keep nine clean sheets.

INEOS' recent acquisition of Manchester United's 25% stake could also play a key role in the Red Devils' pursuit of Tobido as the firm also own Nice. Tobido is contracted with the Ligue 1 side until the end of the 2026-27 season and as per Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €35 million.

Manchester United have extended Victo Lindelof's contract

Speaking of Manchester United's defense, Victor Lindelof has turned out to be a surprisingly crucial player for the Red Devils this season. With the team ridden with injuries, Lindelof has made 18 appearances across competitions.

According to Stretty News, United have extended Lindelof's contract, which was set to expire in 2024, by a further 12 months. As per The Athletic, the Swede is crucial to Erik ten Hag's system.

Lindelof joined United back in 2017 and has so far made 249 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.