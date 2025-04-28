Manchester United handed triple injury boost ahead of Europa League clash against Athletic Bilbao: Reports

Manchester United have received a major injury boost ahead of their crunch UEFA Europa League clash against Athletic Bilbao this week. Harry Maguire, Amad Diallo, and Toby Collyer could reportedly be available for the match.

Ad

The Red Devils have been in poor form under Ruben Amorim this season amid an injury crisis. United are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, 21 points adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea.

While Amorim's side have struggled in the English top flight, their Europa League run presents them with an excellent opportunity to end the season on a better note. Winning the tournament not only secures silverware for the Portuguese boss in his debut campaign at Old Trafford but also guarantees Champions League football next season.

Ad

Trending

However, their injury list is a cause for concern ahead of arguably one of their most important matches of the season this week. Joshua Zirkzee, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven, and Diogo Dalot, among others, are sidelined due to injury.

Diallo has been out of action since February due to an ankle injury while De Ligt has missed Manchester United's last seven games with a foot injury. Collyer, who hasn't played since United's 3-0 win over Leicester City last month, was ruled out for a few weeks owing to an issue in his foot, Amorim revealed.

Ad

According to The Mirror, the trio are expected to return to training this week and could be available against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday (May 1).

Manchester United legend leaps to under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana's defense

Peter Schmeichel has hit back at Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's critics. The former Danish shot-stopper insists that Onana must not be singled out for his performances.

Ad

Onana has come under substantial criticism over his displays for the Red Devils, particularly his propensity to error in goal. The Cameroonian has made costly mistakes on multiple occasions.

However, Schmeichel believes it's unfair to call out Onana, given the state United are in amidst their struggles. The club icon said on talkSPORT (as quoted by GOAL):

"It’s been a difficult year, it’s been a difficult year for everyone, so singling out anyone, I think that would be very, very wrong. Just look where Manchester United are in the Premier League. The players are not having the greatest time. I try to explain this to people, why is it different playing for Manchester United as opposed to any other club?"

"For instance, as a goalkeeper, if you make a mistake, everybody in the world will be talking about that mistake. If you make a mistake for so many other clubs in the Premier League, they might just be in the newspaper the next day. But you’re not going to talk about it tomorrow or the day after. That is where the mental toughness of being a Manchester United player comes in."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshaye Raphael Akshaye is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda, with Chelsea FC being his favorite team. He was introduced to the sport at a young age by his brother and has been interested in both playing and watching football since.



Akshaye tried his hand at a professional football career before joining Sportskeeda. Although it didn't work out, his passion for the sport lives on through his writing, where he can use the knowledge he has amassed over the years. Know More