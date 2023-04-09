Manchester United head 6-club scouting mission as they plot move for Eredivisie duo: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ahead of five Premier League clubs in the race to sign the Feyenoord pair of Orkun Kokcu and Santiago Gimenez.

Kokcu, 22, has emerged as one of the top midfielders in the Eredivisie of late. He has guided Feyenoord to a Johan Cruyff Shield triumph and to a UEFA Europa Conference League runners-up finish so far.

Gimenez, on the other hand, has been a core part of Feyenoord's title push since arriving from Cruz Azul for £3.5 million last summer. The 21-year-old has netted 17 goals in 36 appearances so far this season.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are keen to sign Kokcu and Gimenez in the future as their scouts kept an eye on the duo's outings in Feyenoord's recent KNVB Cup 2-1 loss against Ajax. Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City are also interested in securing the pair's services.

Kokcu, who has a contract until June 2025 at De Kuip, is valued at £27 million, as per Transfermarkt. Although he can feature in a holding role, the 20-cap Turkey international's natural position is further up the pitch.

Meanwhile, Gimenez is valued at £8 million and has a contract until June 2026, as per Transfermarkt. The 10-cap Mexico ace is primarily a centre-forward but can also fill in as a backup right-sided winger.

Manchester United are aiming to bolster their ranks this summer with the hope of becoming more competitive in their pursuit of silverware. The club are keen to rope in an outright striker and a central midfielder in light of Anthony Martial's injury issues and Christian Eriksen's age.

Dean Jones confirms Manchester United's interest in defender likened to Patrice Evra

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean shared his thoughts on Monaco star Axel Disasi amid Manchester United links. He said:

"He's a different sort of player but Axel Disasi could be viewed as Patrice Evra mark two if he was to come from the same Monaco pathway. His ceiling is high, he is at a similar age to Evra when he first arrived at the club and I'm told the initial conversations over the past couple of months have been pretty positive around this one."

Manchester United have held exploratory talks with Disasi's entourage ahead of a potential summer move, as per the Daily Mail. Monaco are likely to part ways with the 25-year-old for a fee of around £44 million.

