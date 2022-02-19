Manchester United have held talks over signing 22-year-old Serie A star - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo over a possible move in the summer, according to ASRomaLive.it.

Zaniolo has been one of Roma's key players under Jose Mourinho. The 22-year-old has been used as a central midfielder and as a right-sided winger by the Portuguese manager. As things stand, Zaniolo has contributed four goals and five assists in 28 matches across all competitions.

His form in Italy has caught the eye of various Premier League sides, with Manchester United being one of them. Other sides to have shown interest in the Roma star include Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Serie A giants Juventus have also been linked with the Italian international. However, the fruition of their pursuit will depend on whether they qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Manchester United are in dire need of strengthening their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. As things stand, United are light on wingers with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford being their only proper options. Ralf Rangnick has also utilized Anthony Elanga on the left side of the attack.

There are also question marks on the futures of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood. The latter has been banned indefinitely after being charged with sexual assault while Martial is on loan at Sevilla.

Zaniolo could also cover up for attacking midfielders like Bruno Fernandes whenever required.

According to the aforementioned source, however, Zaniolo won't come cheap for any of the sides to have shown interest in him. The Italian is currently valued in between €40-45 million but could see his price skyrocket if he keeps his current good form going.

It is also worth mentioning that Zaniolo's contract with Roma expires in the summer of 2024. His agent, Claudio Vigorelli, had this to say on his client's contract situation:

“Regarding a possible renewal with extension of Nicolò’s contract, I would like to underline that at the moment there is no type of negotiation with the club. In fact, Zaniolo is totally focused on finishing the league and the UEFA Conference League matches in the best possible way, with the utmost commitment and the utmost determination.”

Manchester United travel to Leeds United in the Premier League

Manchester United will be hoping to secure another three points when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League tomorrow. The Red Devils secured a much-needed win against Brighton & Hove Albion in mid-week to send them back into the top-four.

As things stand, Manchester United occupy the final Champions League qualification spot in the league standings with 43 points from 25 matches.

Following their game against Leeds, the Red Devils will travel to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra