Manchester United hierarchy makes decision on Ruben Amorim’s future amid potential exit speculation: Reports

Manchester United have decided not to sack Ruben Amorim regardless of the outcome of the UEFA Europa League final. The Red Devils have been unbeaten in Europe this season, and next face Tottenham Hotspur in the final on May 21 at San Mames.

Amorim was roped in by INEOS last November as a replacement for former manager Erik ten Hag following a poor start to the campaign. The Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford with an enviable CV, having won the league twice with Sporting in four seasons.

However, the Manchester United players have failed to warm up to Amorim's tactics so far, especially in the league, where they sit 16th with two games left to play this season. The Red Devils have won just six of their 25 league games under the Portuguese, picking up a mere 24 points from a possible 75.

Their form in front of the goal has been poor as well, with the team managing just 30 goals from 25 league games under Amorim. Manchester United's only saving grace, perhaps, has been their Europa League form.

When Amorim came in, the team had managed three draws in three games, and were in danger of missing out on the knockouts. However, the Premier League giants went on to win nine of their next 11 games, drawing two others, to reach the finals.

INEOS now believe that the Portuguese deserves a summer window to mould his squad to shape his tactics. As such, the Red Devils will keep hold of him even if they lose the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

What has Ruben Amorim said about Manchester United's poor league form?

Ruben Amorim believes that Manchester United are no longer scared of losing a game at home. The Red Devils have lost nine league games at Old Trafford this season, the joint most in a single season in their history.

Speaking after the 2-0 home defeat to West Ham United on Sunday, the Portuguese expressed concern about his team's poor record at home.

"We are losing the feeling that we are a massive club and it's the end of the world to lose a game at home. If we are not scared of losing a game as Manchester United and don't have that fear anymore, it is the most dangerous thing a big club can have," said Amorim. (via BBC Sport).

Amorim went on to suggest that he could leave if the Red Devils endure a poor start to next season.

"We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this. If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people," said Amorim.

Manchester United are currently winless in their last seven games in the Premier League.

