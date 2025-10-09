Manchester United hold direct talks with 32-year-old star's entourage over possible new deal with the club: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Harry Maguire over a new deal. The Red Devils want the Englishman to stay at the club and continue being a leader in the squad.

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Maguire will be offered a new deal after face-to-face meetings were held with his agents. The terms are yet to be agreed, but the club are happy with the Englishman, who joined from Leicester City in 2019 for a then-record £80 million for a defender.

The journalist posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Manchester United are in talks with Harry Maguire over new deal with existing contract due to expire in June. Face to face meeting with his camp took place in the recent days and more will follow to discuss conditions. United happy with Maguire’s contribution + leadership."

The Sun have added that Maguire's new deal will see his wages come down to £140,000 per week. The offer is reportedly a £50,000 reduction on his current contract.

Maguire was in the final year of his contract at the club and would have been free to sign a pre-contract with any club from January. Manchester United were keen on avoiding their defender leaving for free next summer, and are looking to extend his contract before the January window opens.

Manchester United have Harry Maguire's replacement sorted, claimed club legend

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister spoke to BetWright in September, claiming that the club have already signed Harry Maguire's replacement. He believes that Matthijs de Ligt is the ideal player, and predicted that the Red Devils would not renew the Englishman's deal.

He said:

“Individual mistakes are costing Man United at the moment. The type of goals they’re conceding are really poor and they aren’t creating clear chances; it’s always half-chances. The amount of goals conceded is also a major concern, considering the quality of defenders at the club. I thought Matthijs de Ligt was one of United’s better players against Manchester City and Leny Yoro started to show why the club bought him towards the end of last season, although he hasn’t shown much since."

"I feel sorry for Harry Maguire at the moment because I thought he was one of their better players, but it looks like he’s lost his place to De Ligt because his contract is running down – and I’m uncertain whether the club will renew it."

Manchester United are 10th in the Premier League table with three wins and as many losses in their opening seven games of the season.

