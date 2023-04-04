Manchester United hold positive talks with 22-year-old as Erik ten Hag identifies top right back target: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held very positive talks with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong regarding a potential summer move.

Frimpong, who represents the Dutch national team at the under-21 level, came up through Manchester City's academies. He joined Celtic in 2019 before moving to Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

Manchester United have been keen on adding depth to their right-back pool for a while. While they already have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the latter's injury issues have been a concern.

According to Sky Deutschland, the Red Devils have identified Frimpong as a player who could be an asset to the club in the near future. The 22-year-old has made 36 appearances across competitions for Leverkusen this season, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists.

His current contract with the Bundesliga side will run out at the end of the 2024-25 season. However, a potential pursuit from Manchester United could shorten his stay in Germany.

United manager Erik ten Hag recently addressed the competition between Dalot and Wan-Bissaka for his team's right-back spot. The Dutch manager told the media (via United's official website):

“I think it's really close, the competition between them, Maybe Aaron gives you a little bit more defending, Diogo gives you maybe a little more offence. But I have to say I think they both have made progress in both areas, so it's really close.”

Speaking about how he decides to choose between the duo, Ten Hag said:

“You look at the opponent, you look at the load on the players and you have to manage that when you have two almost-equal players. Then the form they are in is also an issue and then, of course, how is the team doing in the moment? Then you make your decisions.”

Both players' contracts expire in the summer of 2024.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United will return to action on April 5 as they take on Brentford in a Premier League home clash.

The Red Devils lost their most recent game against Newcastle United on April 2 2-0 at St. James' Park.

The loss to Eddie Howe's team saw the Red Devils slide down to the fifth spot as the Magpies rose to the third spot in the league table. Both teams have 50 points on the board from 27 games.

