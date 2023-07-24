Manchester United hold talks to discuss potential move to sign 25-year-old star who would cost £5 million: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held talks to discuss a potential move for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils want Bayindir to provide competition to Andre Onana, who has arrived from Inter Milan in a £43 million deal. David de Gea has already left the club as a free agent earlier this month after a 12-year stay in Manchester.

Dean Henderson, meanwhile, is close to joining Nottingham Forest while Luton Town are interested in 37-year-old Tom Heaton. This could leave the Red Devils without an able competition for Onana next season.

This is where Bayindir (25) comes into the equation. He has spent the entirety of his career in Turkey and currently plays as Fenerbahce's No. 1, who paid €1.5 million to sign him from Ankaragucu in 2019.

Bayindir has made 141 appearances across competitions for Fener and still has four years left on his contract. But the Turkish giants could let him leave for around £5 million.

Ajax are also interested in the five-cap Turkey international and can offer him regular playing time. They have Geronimo Rulli in their ranks but Remko Pasveer (39) cannot keep playing forever while Maarten Stekelenburg called time on his career this summer.

Onana says joining Manchester United is an 'incredible honour'

After just one season at Inter Milan, Andre Onana made his way to Manchester United to replace David de Gea as their new No. 1.

The 27-year-old is notably comfortable with the ball at his feet and boasts an impressive passing range. It will give Erik ten Hag the option to build out from the back on a regular basis — something which wasn't a common sight with De Gea in goal.

After signing a five-year deal at Old Trafford, the former Ajax goalkeeper sat down with the club's official media team to reflect on his move to Manchester. He said (h/t TeamTalk):

"To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way.

"Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for."

Onana played at Ajax under Ten Hag for four and a half years before the duo left the Amsterdam-based outfit last summer. They won six trophies during that time, including three Eredivisie titles.