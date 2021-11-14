Manchester United hoping Cristiano Ronaldo can convince Zinedine Zidane to replace Solskjaer as manager - Reports

Manchester United are looking towards Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane to help convince Zinedine Zidane to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager, according to The Sunday Times.

Manchester United are currently monitoring the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a barren run of one win in six games. Despite the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the Red Devils are currently in sixth place in the Premier League.

Various managers have been linked with replacing Solskjaer if Manchester United decide to sack the Norwegian coach. According to the aforementioned report, United are hoping to persuade former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to join them.

Manchester United are hoping that the Frenchman's relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane could tempt him to take the reins at Old Trafford.

Zinedine Zidane has had two successful stints as Real Madrid manager. The 49-year-old tactician guided Los Blancos to three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018.

Zidane also won two La Liga titles before stepping down from his position at the end of last season.

Questions have been raised about the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as Manchester United manager. The Red Devils have lost to the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City in the past couple of months.

Despite losing to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City with an aggregate score of 0-7, Manchester United currently have no plans to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played a vital role in Solskjaer keeping his job as Manchester United manager

Cristiano Ronaldo has come to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rescue multiple times to pull Manchester United out of sticky situations.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played a vital role in securing Manchester United's first league win in five games over Tottenham Hotspur. Cristiano Ronaldo scored once and assisted another to see United record a comfortable 3-0 win over a struggling Spurs side.

The win against Tottenham was crucial for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeping his job. Manchester United came into the game following a humiliating 5-0 loss to fierce-rivals Liverpool.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been Manchester United's key performer in the Champions League. The 36-year-old scored late winners against Atalanta and Villarreal while also scoring a late equalizer against the same Italian opposition.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 12 matches for Manchester United across all competitions. The Portuguese forward has been vital in an overall dull start to the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

