Manchester United hoping to sign 29-year-old goalkeeper next summer as competition for Andre Onana – Reports

Manchester United are allegedly aiming to rope in Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to provide competition to Andre Onana next campaign.

The Red Devils, who are sixth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 24 points from 13 matches, signed Onana from Inter Milan in the summer. However, the £47 million signing has struggled to live up to the billing, shipping 30 goals in 19 overall games so far this season.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Manchester United have earmarked Provedel as a transfer target ahead of the 2024-25 season. They are thought to be hopeful about the Italian providing solid competition to Onana, potentially elevating both the shot-stoppers' respective levels.

Provedel, 29, has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Serie A since the start of past season. He helped Lazio finish second in the 2022-23 standings after arriving from Spezia for over £2 million.

So far, Provedel has made 63 appearances across competitions for Lazio. He has recorded 28 clean sheets and conceded 63 goals so far.

Manchester United, on the other hand, also signed Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for over £4 million earlier this summer. The 25-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Red Devils, warming the bench 16 times.

Mark Goldbridge urges Manchester United to rope in 27-year-old forward next January

Speaking on his YouTube channel, English YouTuber Mark Goldbridge stated that Manchester United should try to rope in RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner following recent links. He said (h/t TEAMtalk):

"Manchester United have recently enquired about the signing of Timo Werner. He is on the club's list of targets. I've always quite liked Timo Werner. In the right circumstances, he's a very good player."

Urging the Red Devils to sign Werner on a loan deal, Goldbridge said:

"It's a loan deal, it costs you 150 grand-a-week until the end of May, I don't see the problem. I get why people are being derogatory, but when you think about it pragmatically, we do need more options. If you can bring in someone of his quality on loan to help us through to the summer, I don't think it's a terrible idea."

Werner, 27, could prove to be a shrewd signing for Erik ten Hag's side owing to his prior Premier League experience. He spent two seasons at Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, netting 23 goals and registering 21 assists in 89 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

Since rejoining Leipzig in a £25 million move last summer, the German has scored 18 goals and laid out seven assists in 53 overall games.