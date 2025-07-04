Manchester United icon set to join Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff at Arsenal: Reports

Former Manchester United star Gabriel Heinze is set to become a member of Mikel Arteta's coaching staff at Arsenal, as per reports. The retired defender will replace former assistant coach Carlos Cuesta, who has joined Parma as their head coach, this summer.

The Athletic reports that Heinze has agreed to join the coaching crew at the Emirates ahead of the commencement of the 2025-26 season. The former Argentina international will join a crew that includes Nico Jover, Albert Stuivenberg, and Inaki Cana to provide support for Arteta in the dugout.

Gabriel Heinze and Mikel Arteta were teammates at French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 2001-02 season and built a close bond. Heinze retired from professional football in 2014 and has since worked as a coach. His most recent stint in coaching came with Argentine club Newell's Old Boys, where he spent one year in charge before departing in November 2023.

In appointing Heinze, Arsenal have now emulated rivals Manchester City and Liverpool in effecting backroom changes this summer. While the duo of Pep Lijnders and Kolo Toure were added to Pep Guardiola's staff, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has also joined Arne Slot at Anfield.

Heinze enjoyed a successful playing career, representing Real Madrid and Olympic Marseille, and featuring for Argentina on a regular basis. He will hope to fill the vacuum created by the exit of Cuesta, 29, for whom the job has served as a springboard, at the club.

Arsenal holding talks over move for Chelsea star: Reports

Arsenal have commenced talks over a move for Chelsea forward Noni Madueke this summer, as per reports. The Gunners are keen on recruiting players in the attacking positions this summer after injuries left their league title hunt threadbare last season.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that more talks have taken place among the higher-ups at Arsenal to determine whether to move for the Englishman. The 23-year-old could be open to a move this summer but has yet to receive any approaches from the Gunners.

Pedro Neto's form has kept Madueke on the fringes at Chelsea, with the Portuguese having scored in each of his three appearances at the FIFA Club World Cup. With Estevao Willian on his way to the club and Mohammed Kudus being targeted, the writing is on the wall for Madueke to find a new home.

Arsenal are keen on Madueke because of his ability to feature from either flank, a useful characteristic in a side that lacks attacking depth. The Gunners are also targeting a number of other players in what promises to be a big summer.

