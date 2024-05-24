Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney set for first managerial job since Birmingham City sacking: Reports

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is set to return to management with EFL Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle. The English coach has been waiting for a new job opportunity after lasting just three months at Birmingham City.

BBC Sport's Simone Stone reports that Plymouth are set to announce Rooney's appointment on the weekend. He's been out of management since January after a torrid spell in charge of Birmingham.

Rooney oversaw just two wins and nine defeats in 15 games at St Andrew's before being shown the exit door. The Blues were relegated to EFL League One having sat fifth before former manager John Eustace was sacked for the Manchester United hero.

Plymouth finished just a point above Birmingham in the Championship to preserve their place in the English second tier. The Pilgrims were on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Ian Foster in April amid a poor run of form.

Rooney started his managerial career at Derby County where he was a hit after performing a player-manager role. He led the Rams to 22 wins in 73 games and would have kept them in the Championship in the 2021-22 campaign if it weren't for a 21-point deduction.

Wayne Rooney wants to become Manchester United manager one day

Rooney's main ambition in his managerial career is to become Manchester United or Everton boss. The Englishman became an Old Trafford icon during his playing career, the club's all-time top scorer with 253 goals in 559 games.

The former Red Devils captain left the club in 2017 and rejoined boyhood club Everton. He holds a fond relationship with both of the Premier League clubs.

Rooney highlighted his goal to take the reigns at Old Trafford or Goodison Park when speaking earlier this season. He said (via 90min):

"I definitely want to get back into management. The aim is to manage in the Premier League eventually, Manchester United or Everton are the dream jobs, but it's a process."

The Manchester United job is likely to be available after the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 25). The Red Devils' new co-owners have reportedly decided to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of his side's result against Manchester City at Wembley.

Rooney may be eyeing the United job for the future and will look to impress with Plymouth. He'll be looking to bounce back from a disappointing reign in charge of Birmingham that has cast doubts over his managerial abilities.