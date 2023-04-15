Manchester United have identified a potential replacement for David de Gea amid contract uncertainties - Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have identified Andre Onana as a potential replacement for David De Gea. The Spaniard's current contract with the Red Devils will expire in the summer.

Onana, on the other hand, currently plays for Serie A side Inter Milan. The 27-year-old has made 31 appearances across competitions this season, keeping 15 clean sheets.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has previously worked with Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax. Hence, possibly reuniting the duo could help the Red Devils. He played 145 matches under Ten Hag during his time with the Eredivisie side.

De Gea has been a longstanding servant between the sticks for United. He has so far made 533 appearances for the Red Devils in his career. The 32-year-old has played 50 matches this season, keeping 20 clean sheets.

However, De Gea is yet to pen an extension to his deal. There have also been criticisms about his inability to play the ball with his feet. Hence, there are doubts over De Gea's future at the club. Manchester United are exploring other options in case De Gea's renewal fails to come to fruition.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Anthony Martial

Manchester United v Sevilla FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Europa League

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial has once again suffered an injury-plagued campaign. The Frenchman has made only 18 appearances across competitions so far this term, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Martial, however, has returned from injury and has been starting for United in the injured Marcus Rashford's absence. He had a good performance against Sevilla as well.

Ahead of United's Premier League away clash against Nottingham Forest, Erik ten Hag was asked about whether Martial could be expected to be given the full 90 minutes.

He replied, saying (via the Red Devils' official website):

"So maybe he can, but it's a risk and we can't take that risk in this moment, because we don't have so many options in the frontline with Rashford injured, with Garnacho injured. We don't have so many options there, so we have to be careful and also in [an] individual prospect, we know when there is a lot of load he gets injured."

Martial has made 287 appearances for Manchester United since joining the club in 2015. He has scored 86 goals and provided 53 assists for the Red Devils.

