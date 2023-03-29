Manchester United identify 2 backup options if they fail to sign Harry Kane: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani and Atalanta goalscorer Rasmus Hojlund as alternatives to Harry Kane. The Red Devils are making backup plans should they fail to land the Tottenham Hotspur star.

As per a report in the Manchester Evening News, Erik ten Hag is keen on adding a striker in the summer and has drawn a list of players. The Dutchman has made Kane his top priority this summer and believes the Englishman can be lured to Old Trafford.

The Tottenham star is reportedly looking to leave the London side this summer as he wants to win trophies. He has interest from the Red Devils, while Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs.

Randal Kolo Muani has been in top form this season for Eintracht Frankfurt and is the alternative to Kane for Ten Hag. He has scored 11 goals in 24 Bundesliga matches this season and scored one goal at the FIFA World Cup too.

Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund is also a target for the Red Devils. The 20-year-old has managed seven goals in 23 matches in Serie A and has a goal in two Champions League games.

Manchester United to go all out for Harry Kane?

Manchester United will go all out to sign Harry Kane in the summer, claims Rio Ferdinand. He believes his former side need a player like the Tottenham star, and that should be their top priority.

He said on VIBE with FIVE:

"If you play football as a young kid, what is your goal? To win trophies. That doesn't change as you get older. You want to win trophies if you can. Not everyone has the opportunity because they don't play for the right clubs, then you start changing your goals. He is at Spurs, who want to win trophies. They can't, they don't. Since the Champions League final, they have gone backwards in terms of the way they are playing and closeness to winning things. They are nowhere near it."

He added:

"But you have to ask him the question, that is the questioning we need answering from him. Tell us man, 'I want to be a one club man, I want to have the statue outside, I'm Mr Spurs'. Well played, that's fine. But there is a chance to come here now, to Man United. Man United are going for Kane."

Poll : 0 votes