Manchester United identify 2 backup midfielders if they fail to land Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong: Reports

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United have identified Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans as their midfield targets in case they fail to land Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong.

The Red Devils have reportedly been in negotiations with Barcelona over a deal for Frenkie De Jong since almost a month. The deal was understood to be close to completion but the midfielder does not want to leave Barcelona. The Spanish club owes him £17 million in wages and the midfielder feels settled at the club.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are understood to be willing to sell the player. Xavi Hernandez is keen to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and any potential deal for the Portuguese star depends on a Frenkie De Jong sale. De Jong himself prefers to stay at the club because he will be able to play in the Champions League next season.

Regardless, Manchester United have identified two midfielders with plenty of Premier League experience in case the deal falls through. Both Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans are 25 years old and can operate both as CDMs and CMs.

Manchester United need to make multiple signings in order to challenge next season

Manchester United’s midfield has not been their strong suit for many seasons now. The CDM position in particular is a big weakness that needs to be addressed as soon as possible. The club has also lost a host of midfielders on free transfers like Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard. Andreas Pereira became the latest to leave after a £10 million bid from Fulham was accepted.

While Frenkie De Jong will be a step in the right direction, fans can be forgiven for wanting two midfield signings to take place.

Both Ruben Neves and Tielemans can operate efficiently as CDMs and can potentially complete the team’s midfield for next season. A deal for Christian Eriksen has already been agreed, while Bruno Fernandes and Donny Van De Beek both have points to prove. If Frenkie De Jong and either Ruben Neves or Tielemans can be signed, Erik Ten Hag might be able to call upon a complete midfield next season.

Of course, the club also has the delicate Cristiano Ronaldo situation to deal with. A late signing for a goalscorer might also be on the cards due to the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner’s desire to leave Manchester United.

