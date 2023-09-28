Manchester United identify 21-year-old Premier League defender as Harry Maguire's replacement: Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly eyeing Everton defender Jarrad Braithwaite as Harry Maguire's long-term replacement.

The Red Devils are tipped by TEAMTalk to make a move for Braithwaite whose stock is growing at Goodison Park. He has become a regular starter for Sean Dyche's side, making five appearances across competitions this season.

The Toffees defender has impressed with assured performances and he is capable of playing on the left or right side of defense. He is comfortable in possession and boasts a 6 foot 3 inch frame.

Braithwaite has also earned two caps for England's U21s and he spent last season on loan at Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven where he impressed. The young talented defender played under Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy at the Phillips Arena, helping the side keep 12 clean sheets in 36 games across competitions. He also chipped in with six-goal contributions.

BBC Radio Merseyside journalist Mike Hughes has talked up a future move for Braithwaite and claims there was interest in him during the summer. He wrote for the BBC Sport website:

“Branthwaite has all the qualities required to become a top-quality central defender. There were rumours of big-money offers for him during the summer and, make no mistake, there’ll be interest in him come the 2024 transfer windows."

Manchester United were in the market for a new defender in the summer amid uncertainty over Maguire's future. Ten Hag was prepared to offload the England international and the club even agreed on a £30 million deal with West Ham United, per The Athletic.

However, Maguire opted to stay at Old Trafford but his lack of game time under the Dutch tactician has continued this season. He's started just one of two games across competitions, helping the side keep one clean sheet. He has two years left on his contract but it's thought a departure could come sooner.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised Harry Maguire's performance against Crystal Palace

Harry Maguire impressed against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (September 26). Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro, and Anthony Martial were on the scoresheet for Ten Hag's side.

Harry Maguire was handed his first start of the season amid an injury crisis that's plagued Manchester United's defense. He put in a solid performance, making two clearances, two tackles, two interceptions, and winning two of three ground duels.

Ten Hag moved to praise the England international after the win against Palace. He said (via Metro):

"He was very solid, just as you can expect from Harry Maguire."

Maguire came in for criticism lately for his displays at club and international level. He scored an unfortunate own goal against Scotland in a 3-1 friendly win with the Three Lions.

The veteran Manchester United defender has endured a difficult spell, dropping down the pecking order under Ten Hag. He's struggling to displace the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof.