Manchester United identify 25-year-old goalkeeper as backup for Andre Onana – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as an ideal backup option for new signing Andre Onana.

The Red Devils signed Onana from Inter Milan in a transfer worth up to £47 million, ending their long-term pursuit for a ball-playing shot stopper in the process. They tied down the ex-Ajax man to a five-year deal at Old Trafford last month.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Manchester United have earmarked Bayindir as the perfect second-choice behind the Cameroonian. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is said to have been impressed with the Turk's command of area and fine sweeping ability.

However, the Red Devils are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of Bayindir in the ongoing summer transfer window. They would have to dish out a significant fee to beat the likes of Roma and Inter Milan.

Bayindir, 25, has established himself as an indispensable figure for Fenerbahce in the past four campaigns. He has overseen 44 shutouts in 143 appearances so far, conceding 160 goals for his current club.

A five-cap Turkey international, Bayindir has opened the 2023-24 season on a fine note. He has registered two clean sheets in two UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers against Zimbru Chisinau so far.

Bayindir, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2027, is valued at around £10 million, according to Transfermarkt. He would replace Tom Heaton should he join Manchester United in the future.

Ex-Manchester United star issues warning over Andre Onana replacing David de Gea

Speaking to OLBG, ex-Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke claimed that Andre Onana is not a better player than David de Gea. He said:

"In my opinion, Onana is not as good as de Gea and people need to watch him very carefully. I've seen Onana before, the Premier League is a different kettle of fish with how fast the game is and how often you are pressured. Onana even tries to be an outfield player sometimes."

Yorke, who represented United between 1998 and 2002, continued:

"I will be watching him closely and the people who criticized de Gea and wanted him to leave will probably be the ones who will be calling him to come back. I'm hoping that doesn't happen for United's sake."

Onana, 27, was roped in as a high-profile successor to de Gea, who was released at the end of his contract at the end of June. Onana plied his trade under Erik ten Hag for five seasons at Ajax, keeping 58 clean sheets in 145 games across all competitions in the process.

De Gea, on the other hand, is currently a free agent after making 545 appearances during his 12-year stint at Manchester United. He has reportedly drawn interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr of late.