Manchester United identify 3 top transfer targets to revamp their squad this summer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified three top targets for the summer transfer window. They are keen on bolstering the squad by bringing in defender Ronald Araujo, midfielder Amadou Onana and attacker Lautaro Martínez.

As per a report in Fichajes, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first transfer window will see the Red Devils eye three big moves. The new part-owners see three areas to improve and want to strengthen the team's spine.

Barcelona's Araujo has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and the Blaugrana are reportedly open to selling him. Manchester United are looking to take advantage of the situation and lure him to Old Trafford.

Onana, who has been struggling at Everton this season, is seen as the perfect replacement for Casemiro. The Belgian has also been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal as they are looking to bring in a defensive midfielder.

Martinez is beginning contract talks at Inter Milan, but the Serie A side are open to selling for the right price. Napoli are also eyeing a move for him as Victor Osimhen's replacement.

Erik ten Hag admits he wants to sign big players at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag spoke to Gary Neville earlier this month and admitted that he needed better players in the Manchester United squad. The Dutch manager added that he was out of options in some positions and it was making his task impossible.

He said on The Overlap:

"Yes, that is one of the issues in constructing the squad. where we have to improve, to do things better to construct a squad where we have more depth. I think the most important thing is to return players and to get them back. In many positions we created depth and now in some positions we don’t have choices. For instance, the left back position. (Luke) Shaw only 15 starts this season so far and (Tyrell) Malacia zero starts. Not even available."

He added:

"Left back depends on availability from Luke Shaw. He will be fit. He is returning already on the pitch, we expect him back in coming weeks. But with Malacia it depends on his availability. I think every manager wants players with winning attitudes, great mentality, big personalities to perform under stress. That is what every manager is looking for. In this club, it is extremely important to perform under stress."

Ten Hag continued:

"In the two (winter) windows, we didn’t do almost no business. The first we loaned Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer, which were two good ones but in this winter we didn’t do anything. We tried but it didn’t happen. It had to do with the budget and FFP (financial fair play)."

Manchester United are also reportedly looking to replace Erik ten Hag this summer.