Manchester United identify 4 areas to strengthen with Premier League forward considered among options for next summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly already looking towards next summer's transfer window with four areas of improvement in mind. One of the players who is on their agenda is Brighton & Hove Albion's rising star Evan Ferguson.

According to Manchester Evening News, Erik ten Hag will be looking to bolster his squad at full-back, center-back, central midfield, and attack. There is expected to be an exodus of players in most positions.

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer for £72 million. The Danish striker is viewed as a work in progress and a talent that Ten Hag can develop into a potential world-beater.

However, Ten Hag could have an interesting two-man attack in mind as Ferguson is being monitored. The Brighton frontman has already bagged four goals in four games across competitions this season. The 18-year-old scored a memorable hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Newcastle United.

The Republic of Ireland international signed a new five-year contract earlier this year but this could be to protect his value. A potential transfer next year is being mooted amid his stellar start to his career at the Amex.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen defensive duo Jeremie Frimpong and Edmond Tapsoba were also under consideration this past summer. Manchester United didn't make approaches for the pair but they appear to still be on their shortlist.

Dutch right-back Frimpong, 22, has been impressing under Xabi Alonso at the Bay Arena. He has managed two goals and three assists in four games across competitions so far this season.

However, it raises question marks over the futures of either Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Diogo Dalot at Manchester United. Both are vying for the right-back berth under Ten Hag with Wan-Bissaka being preferred at the start of the season.

Tapsoba's stock is growing at Leverkusen and he has been a mainstay in Alonso's side. The 24-year-old central defender has four appearances across competitions, helping his side keep three clean sheets while chipping in with one goal contribution.

Manchester United tried offloading Harry Maguire this summer to no avail as he rejected a move to West Ham United. Yet, the former United captain continues to lack game time and Ten Hag looks to want to improve his defense.

Victor Lindelof's contract is set to expire next summer but the Red Devils have the option to extend for a further year. The Swede is ahead of Maguire in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Manchester United target Evan Ferguson earns praise from Premier League icon Alan Shearer

Manchester United target Evan Ferguson (above) has impressed Alan Shearer.

Ferguson has been a revelation at Brighton since joining the Seagulls from Irish outfit Bohemians in 2021. The in-form teenage striker enjoyed a breakout campaign at the Amex last season, bagging 15 goals and four assists in 31 games across competitions.

The Premier League's all-time record goalscorer, Alan Shearer, has spoken glowing of Ferguson. He told BBC Match of the Day:

"I love everything about him, what I’ve seen. The hold-up play, his desire to get into the box, his strength. Very impressive.”

Ferguson is a tall but pacey striker who is a traditional fox in the box. He has shown maturity beyond his years with consistent displays for Brighton since debuting in 2021.

If Manchester United do want to sign him they may have to pay a British transfer record fee. GOAL reports that Brighton have slapped a £120 million price tag on their Irish wonderkid.