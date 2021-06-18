Manchester United identify alternative for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane — Reports

Manchester United will consider signing Pau Torres should they miss out on Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane this summer, as per reports.

Widespread claims on Thursday said that the Red Devils are one of the favorites to sign Varane, who could leave Real Madrid this summer. It was suggested England suggested they had launched an opening bid of £50m for the French defender. The bid was, however, turned down by Los Blancos as they expect a fee of £70m.

Varane has long been admired by the Red Devils and they will try to reach a compromise to sign him this summer. A report suggested they would be willing to go as far as £75m, the fee Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.

In the event that the Real Madrid man signs a new deal at the club or moves elsewhere, a new report claims Manchester United will target Pau Torres. The Spanish international has been one of the most impressive defenders in Europe during 2020-21. He helped his side win the UEFA Europa League, where they beat Manchester United in the final.

Torres is believed to have a release clause worth up to £43m in his contract, making him a cheaper alternative to the Real Madrid star. He is also likely to command lesser wages than Varane as well.

Varane is yet to make a decision on his future, but several outlets in Spain have claimed he is likely to follow club legend Sergio Ramos out of the club. Ramos announced his departure from Los Blancos 16 years after moving to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid and Manchester United's similar transfer targets

Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla FC - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

While Torres has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United, Real Madrid have also been mentioned as a potential destination.

In fact, his manager Unai Emery has also tipped him to remain in Spain should he leave the Yellow Submarine. Speaking on Torres' future, Emery said;

"If he [Pau Torres] will leave? I see him playing for a big one, I would like it to be in Spain."

9 - @Eng_Villarreal' Pau Torres is the defender with the most games played without being dribbled in the #UEL 20/21 (9). Since 2009/10, just two defenders have played more than him without being dribbled in a single season: Willy Boly (12, 15/16) y Papa Gueye (11, 11/12). Wall. pic.twitter.com/xDNJCeRc4b — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 27, 2021

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid have also been linked with Jules Kounde of Sevilla this summer as another option to bolster their defences. They're also two of the many clubs interested in signing Erling Haaland, who is expected to depart from Borussia Dortmund this summer or next.

