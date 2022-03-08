Manchester United identify Barcelona midfielder as Paul Pogba's replacement: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to a recent report from El Nacional, United view De Jong as Paul Pogba's replacement as the Frenchman's contract expires this summer.

Frenkie de Jong has had a rollercoaster of a season with Barcelona. The Dutch midfielder struggled under former Barca manager Ronald Koeman and failed to string together consistent performances.

However, with the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as the new Barca manager, Frenkie de Jong has turned into an indispensable member of the squad. De Jong has been scoring and creating goals recently. Xavi has made it clear that he wants the Dutch international to be a part of the club's future.

However, according to a recent report, Frenkie de Jong is said to be unsure about the continuity of Xavi's trust in him. Moreover, the rise of La Masia academy graduates Pablo Gavi, Nico Gonzalez and Pedri Gonzalez could lessen the game time of the former Ajax man.

Frenkie de Jong is said to be considering his options and a number of European clubs have offered him attractive wages, including Manchester United. The Premier League giants view the Barca midfielder as a replacement for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman, whose contract expires in the summer, is set to leave the club on a free transfer.

United are capable of de Jong offering lucrative wages which can't be matched by Barcelona at the moment. If the interest becomes more serious, Barca could consider selling De Jong for £80 million.

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly

According to a recent report from the Daily Star, Barcelona are looking at the prospect of signing out of favor Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. The Ivorian international is said to be extremely frustrated by the lack of game time despite United's first-choice centrebacks struggling lately.

After bolstering their attacking options in the January transfer window, Barcelona will be looking to do the same for their defensive department. Bailly's addition to the squad could be a well-needed boost.

Moreover, the Ivorian could gradually become a replacement for veteran defender Gerrard Pique, who is certainly in the twilight of his illustrious career. United are interested in selling the 27-year-old even though he recently extended his contract with the club until 2024.

The Red Devils are reportedly hoping to get £30 million from the Catalans for Bailly's services.

