Manchester United identify Barcelona superstar as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement: Reports 

Manchester United have identified Barcelona winger Ansu Fati as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement, as reported by El Nacional.

As reported by the Spanish outlet, Cristiano Ronaldo is destined to leave Manchester United in January having struggled for gametime this season.

Both the Red Devils and the Portuguese international have reportedly made up their minds on parting ways once the winter transfer window opens.

Erik ten Hag's side could settle for an amount between €15 and €20 million for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it can be tricky to find a club who can afford his massive wages.

El Nacional, however, suggests that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be on his way to Saudi Arabia to become the highest paid footballer in the world.

Regardless of whether Ronaldo leaves the club in January or June, Manchester United have already started looking for a replacement.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🙃 Cristiano Ronaldo has committed more fouls (7) than he has had shots on target (6) in the Premier League this season 🙃 Cristiano Ronaldo has committed more fouls (7) than he has had shots on target (6) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/kQbaQ6fLyw

They have set their sights on Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati, whose future at Camp Nou seems to be up in the air.

The promising winger has become increasingly frustrated at Barcelona due to his lack of minutes this season.

The 20-year-old has started just five games across all competitions this campaign for the Blaugrana while coming on as a substitute on 14 occasions.

The Spanish international has scored just thrice in the process while also producing three assists.

The youngster and his agent Jorge Mendes have reportedly given Xavi Hernandez an ultimatum of 60 days as he seeks more playing time.

He has also made it abundantly clear that he will be considering an exit if the situation does not improve soon.

Fati has played 77 games for Barcelona till date, contributing with 22 goals and nine assists.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has hailed Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after they were drawn against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoff.

The two European giants will clash against each other for a place in the Round of 16.

GOAL @goal Could the World Cup could be beneficial for Cristiano Ronaldo? Could the World Cup could be beneficial for Cristiano Ronaldo? 😶 https://t.co/gdjTmSDogS

While reacting to the tie, Xavi hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for marking his own era in world football. Xavi said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“He seems to me to be a great player, he has marked an era in world football and can still make the difference.”

The mouthwatering clash will take place in February over two legs and Ronaldo could prove to be a difference for Manchester United.

