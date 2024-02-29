Manchester United identify ex-Real Madrid defender as Luke Shaw's long-term replacement: Reports

Manchester United have allegedly earmarked former Real Madrid left-back Miguel Gutierrez as a perfect long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who has been riddled with injuries of late.

Gutierrez, 22, sealed a permanent switch away from Real Madrid to join Girona for a sum of over £4 million in the summer of 2022. He has cemented himself as a key starter for his current club in the past 18 months, starting 58 of his 66 appearances in the process.

Now, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing the Spanish left-back this summer. They are hoping that the Real Madrid youth product would be able to dethrone Shaw in the 2024-25 season.

However, United could face tough competition from Real Madrid due to the latter's buyback clause. Los Blancos allegedly have the option to re-sign Gutierrez for £7 million and have a 50% sell-on clause as well.

Gutierrez, whose Girona contract is set to run out in June 2027, could emerge as a fine signing for United. He has registered three goals and 10 assists since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, while Shaw has one goal and seven assists in the same period of time.

Erik ten Hag hails former Real Madrid man after Manchester United's recent cup win

Earlier this Wednesday (February 28), Manchester United advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals after defeating Nottingham Forest 1-0. Casemiro netted the winner in the 89th minute, heading in from a free-kick.

At a post-match press conference, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag hailed the ex-Los Blancos midfielder for his match-winning outing at the City Ground. He opined (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"He is a fantastic football player. He scored so many goals for us. I think he scored more goals than he has ever done in his whole career for Manchester United. It is great to have a player like Casemiro in your squad, your team."

Highlighting three attributes of Casemiro, the Dutchman concluded:

"You see how important he is for us. When he is not there, like in October, November, December, January, you really miss him. He sets some structures in the team. His leadership makes us play better and also the quality he has on the ball, of course."

Since leaving Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £70 million in 2022, Casemiro has scored 12 goals in 69 appearances across competitions for Manchester United. He has also assisted eight goals for them so far.