Manchester United identify on-loan Besiktas star as priority signing: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Besiktas striker Wout Weghorst on loan. The striker, who is on loan from Burnley, has attracted interest from the Red Devils after strong performances for the Turkish side in the Super Lig.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the Premier League giants have identified Weghorst as one of their top targets. The report also adds that negotiations are expected to advance as United look to add a forward to the team after the mutual termination of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Weghorst has been in great form for Besiktas, scoring eight goals and setting up four more in 17 appearances across competitions this season. He played a vital role for the Netherlands too at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored two goals against eventual champions Argentina to send their quarter-final clash to penalties.

According to Aouna's report, manager Erik ten Hag is looking for a temporary solution at the striker position before considering long-term options in the summer. The Red Devils are believed to be looking for a striker with a strong profile in the air, a condition Weghorst satisfies with his 1.97m height.

This comes after reports from Saudi outlet Al-Riyadh, who claimed that with Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al Nassr, the club decided to let go of Vincent Aboubakar.

The Cameroonian striker was released by Al Nassr after the Portuguese ace arrived. According to the Daily Mail, United have shown an interest in signing him.

Aboubakar also had a strong World Cup outing with Cameroon, scoring two goals and getting one assist. He bagged four goals and two assists for Al-Nassr this season before being released.

Dutch forward keen on Manchester United return in January

Depay is eyeing a return to Manchester United.

Memphis Depay is reportedly eager to make a return to Manchester United. Spanish outlet Sport report that the Dutch forward, who has only six months left in his contract with Barcelona, is looking to head back to Old Trafford.

Having joined United as a promising winger from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 under Louis van Gaal, Depay had two tough scenes. He scored just seven goals and set up six more across two seasons. The player later joined Lyon, then moved to Barcelona and is now considered more of a central striker.

Manchester United are in need of a striker after letting Ronaldo leave the club.

Manager Ten Hag has two options as strikers in his squad, one of which is Marcus Rashford, whose preferred position is on the left wing. Anthony Martial, meanwhile, has struggled this season with injuries.

