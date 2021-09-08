Manchester United identify Paul Pogba's replacement - Reports

Manchester United have identified Leicester City star Youri Tielemans as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba if the midfielder fails to pen a new deal at the club, according to the Manchester Evening News (via the Sports Mole).

Manchester United were in dire need of some midfield reinforcements which they failed to address this summer. The Red Devils are short of good midfielders and if Paul Pogba decides to leave Old Trafford next summer, the situation will get even worse.

According to the aforementioned report, Manchester United eye Youri Tielemans as a potential replacement for the Frenchman. The 24-year-old Belgian has slowly become one of the key players at Leicester City after a stunning goal helped the Foxes life the FA Cup last season.

Tielemans has just two years remaining on his Leicester City contract which means Manchester United can get him on the cheap if Leicester fail to offer him a new deal in time.

Another potential replacement for Paul Pogba is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Manchester United could sign either of the two midfielders in 2022 if Pogba does leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

Paul Pogba has so far shown no intentions of penning a new deal at Manchester United

Despite having entered the final year of his Manchester United contract, Paul Pogba has so far not shown any intentions of signing a new deal with the club he rejoined back in 2016.

However, the situation could change after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford this summer. Manchester United will be hoping that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can persuade Pogba into committing to his long-term future at the club.

If Manchester United fail to convince Paul Pogba before January, the 28-year-old will be open to negotiating a pre-contract with any European club and could leave on a free transfer come next summer.

A host of Europe's elite are chasing the signature of Paul Pogba, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid being amongst the front runners.

Despite showing no signs of wanting a contract extension, Paul Pogba has made a tremendous start to the new Premier League season with Manchester United, registering five assists in the opening three games.

United fans will be hoping Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo gel nicely to help them win their first Premier League title since 2013.

