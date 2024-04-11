Manchester United identify Portugal attacker as 'missing piece' to complete 'world-class' attack: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as the player they need to complete their attacking ranks at Old Trafford. The Red Devils hope to combine the Portugal international with existing players like Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford to create a potent offensive line-up.

With a total of 12 goals and 12 assists in 38 games across competitions this season, Leao's play for Milan has been impressive. His consistent performances show why United see him as the ideal addition to round out their attack.

However, according to reports from TeamTalk, signing Leao won't be easy or cheap. With several major clubs in Europe wanting him, it is anticipated that the transfer cost would easily circle around £128 million.

Rumors regarding a potential transfer indicate that a move would be more feasible in 2025. This is likely due to the difficulties in securing his departure from San Siro, as AC Milan will not be so willing to let go of the talented 24-year-old.

Manchester United are not the only club pursuing the Portugal forward as he is also much sought after by Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. PSG view him as a possible Kylian Mbappe replacement, while the Gunners are interested in strengthening their final third.

Louis Saha believes Kobbie Mainoo can reach Manchester United legend Paul Scholes's heights

At just 18, Kobbie Mainoo has already made quite an impression at Manchester United since making his Premier League debut in November. Having started in the previous 15 Premier League games, he has rapidly established himself as a regular starter for the club.

Former United player Louis Saha has compared Mainoo to Paul Scholes. Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha said (via Mirror):

"I remember one player who wasn't graced by God with their physique; he wasn’t tall or quick and technically he was steady but nothing like Marcus Rashford or Cristiano Ronaldo, and that was Paul Scholes. He ran the show and every midfielder in the world would say that he was one of their favorite players."

"It's not just one or two qualities that Mainoo has, he's got the full package, but he has to find a way to be a bit more effective in some areas of his game, and not make the same mistakes. He’ll definitely be one of Manchester United's greatest players if he finds the consistency," the former striker continued.

Mainoo has already gotten his debut call-up to the England national squad and he looks set to join the Three Lions for the Euros this summer.

He will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form and potentially reach Scholes' heights at Old Trafford.

