Manchester United identify Real Madrid superstar as potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacement - Reports

Manchester United reportedly view Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. as a potential replacement for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via Manchester Evening News), Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is keen to sign Vinicius. The report added that Ten Hag may have already spoken to the Brazilian, while adding that the team is open to offering him the No. 7 jersey, currently worn by Ronaldo.

The Portuguese veteran's future at Old Trafford is shrouded in doubt following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo criticized the club as well as Ten Hag, while also firing shots at his former United teammates. After his interview aired last week, the Red Devils released a statement that read:

"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

Many believe this will effectively lead to the two parties parting ways. Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler reported that Ronaldo's contract will be torn up for a breach. He added that the rest of the United dressing room were 'ambivalent' towards him and that the club so no other way out of the situation.

This could see Manchester United dip into the transfer market in January and they seem to have identified Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. as a potential option. His contract will notably run out in the summer of 2024.

Rumored Manchester United target Vinicius Jr. has impressed at Real Madrid

Vinicius' growth at Real Madrid has been a joy to watch for Los Blancos fans.

The youngster was inconsistent with his final product in his initial seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu after joining back in the summer of 2018. Having scored just 14 goals across all competitions in his first three seasons in Madrid, Vinicius exploded in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Brazilian established a breathtaking partnership with Karim Benzema and recorded 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 matches across competitions. He helped Carlo Ancelotti's team win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, scoring the winner in the final of the latter competition.

Vinicius has continued his good run of form this season as well, scoring 10 goals and laying out five assists in 21 matches across all competitions. With Benzema missing a few games due to injury, he has often delivered the goods for Real Madrid.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag seemingly prefers a youthful forward line that has pace and dynamism. Vinicius fits that blueprint to perfection and at 22, he is expected to improve with every passing season.

