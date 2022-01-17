Manchester United identify top target for summer transfer window: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as their top transfer target. The club are expected to bolster their midfield next summer.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United chief John Murtough is keen to sign England international Jude Bellingham. The teenager, widely regarded as one of the finest young prospects, is expected to leave Dortmund to join one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

Bellingham rose to prominence during his time with Championship club Birmingham City. He made 44 appearances in all competitions during his only season with the club and scored four goals.

The 18-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020. He eventually opted to join the German club in a deal worth £25 million.

He made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga side in his debut season with the club, scoring four goals. The midfielder's consistent performances for Dortmund earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

Bellingham opted to stay at Dortmund this summer despite being linked with a host of Europe's top clubs in order to continue his development with the German side. He has grown from strength-to-strength this season, scoring four goals in 26 appearances for the club in all competitions.

United are keen to strengthen their midfield next summer. The club are preparing themselves for the potential exit of Paul Pogba next summer. The Frenchman has entered the final six months of his contract with the club and is expected to run down his deal with the Red Devils.

Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic have failed to produce goods on a regular basis for United over the last couple of seasons. The Premier League giants are therefore likely to target the signing of a top-quality box-to-box midfielder next summer.

Manchester United need to part ways with fringe players to raise the funds required to sign Jude Bellingham

United currently possess an excess of midfielders within their squad. The Red Devils will need to part ways with fringe players like Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial to raise the funds required, clear their wage bill and create space in the squad for any potential arrivals.

Borussia Dortmund are expected to demand a fee in the region of £100 million for Jude Bellingham.

