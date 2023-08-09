Manchester United identify Tottenham transfer target as potential Harry Maguire replacement: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire. The former Manchester United skipper has been linked with a move away to West Ham United this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Wednesday (August 9) that the Red Devils have a deal in principle with West Ham for Maguire's transfer. The Hammers are reportedly willing to pay £30 million for the former Leicester City defender. However, the structure of the deal and personal terms are yet to be agreed.

Tapsoba has been on the radar of a few Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

The Burkina Faso international's Bundesliga employers are currently demanding £50 million for their player (via Football Insider). Moreover, the club are willing to drive the price higher should multiple sides in Europe come in for the defender.

The aforementioned source also reveals that Spurs will look to bring in Tapsoba after signing Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg. The north London outfit have reportedly paid €50 million with add-ons to complete the signing of the centre-back.

As far as the Red Devils are concerned, manager Erik ten Hag could need cover at centre-back. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof are the club's current choices for the position. However, Varane missed 15 games last season due to injury and bringing in reinforcements would be a good bit of business.

"He will move on, it's in everybody's interests" - ESPN pundit called Harry Maguire's Manchester United exit

Harry Maguire (via Getty Images)

ESPN pundit and former West Ham United goalkeeper predicted Harry Maguire's exit from Manchester United about a month ago. At the time, Maguire pledged to give it his all for the club and fight for his place despite losing out on the club captaincy.

However, according to Hislop, anybody in Maguire's situation would come out and make such a claim. Speaking about his potential exit from Old Trafford this summer, he said (via United in Focus):

"I don’t think anybody’s surprised. It’s more surprising that he’s still there in all honesty. That’s exactly what anybody would say in that situation. But he will move on, it’s in everybody’s interests, Manchester United and Harry Maguire, and England’s, for that matter.”

The defender is now heavily linked with a move away to West Ham United (via Fabrizio Romano). Should a move materialize, Maguire will finish with 175 appearances for the Red Devils since joining the club in 2019 for €87 million.