Manchester United identify two potential replacements for Paul Pogba in case of 'nasty surprise' - Reports

Manchester United have identified Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and AC Milan star Franck Kessie as potential replacements for Paul Pogba if the 28-year-old midfielder doesn't pen a new deal, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via the Mirror).

Paul Pogba has been one of the top performers for Manchester United this season. However, there is still a huge question mark over his future at Old Trafford. His agent Mino Raiola reportedly wants him to move away from the club.

Despite Manchester United wanting Pogba to stay, the club are reportedly looking at other options in case the 28-year-old midfielder leaves next summer. According to the aforementioned report, Tanguy Ndombele is a potential replacement for Pogba.

Ndombele has been a major disappointment since his move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 for £55 million. With the 24-year-old midfielder struggling for game time under Nuno Espirito Santo, Manchester United could swoop-in for the former Lyon star.

However, Manchester United could find it hard to price Ndombele away from Tottenham as he still has three years remaining on his contract.

Another midfielder linked with a move to Manchester United is AC Milan star Franck Kessie. The Ivorian midfielder has caught the eye of many European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Manchester United will need to act quickly if they want to tie Paul Pogba down to a new long-term contract. The 28-year-old midfielder has entered the final year of his contract and will be allowed to sign a pre-contract in January to move away from Old Trafford on a free transfer next summer.

However, his recent good form and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo might tempt Pogba to sign a new deal.

Central midfield is the only position Manchester United failed to strengthen in the summer

Manchester United strengthened most of their vulnerable positions by signing big-name players like Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the only position which needs strengthening now is central midfield.

Even if Paul Pogba stays at Old Trafford, Manchester United lack a quality defensive midfielder who can bridge the gap between defense and attack. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to use the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic, and that area will definitely need upgrading in the future.

All of Manchester United's rivals possess a quality defensive midfielder who can anchor the play from the middle. Liverpool have Fabinho, Chelsea have N'Golo Kante while Manchester City possess Rodri and Fernandinho.

